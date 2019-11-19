Lawmakers continue discussions on stabilizing jail funding

The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee met for a third time this legislative offseason to talk about county and regional jail funding.

On Tuesday, they focused on substance abuse as it relates to prisons.

"A couple of the things that we decided when we started this project was that we needed to look at both the cost drivers and the population drivers," said Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell, the House Chair of the committee.

One of the main prison population drivers according to experts is substance abuse.

"The vast majority of people that we see involved in the criminal justice system have some sort of substance use disorder or mental health and that's why they're involved in the criminal justice system," said Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck.

And with jailing someone costing $44,000 per year, folks say that other routes are not only more effective in treating people, but more cost-effective.

"Every time we spend a dollar on locking someone up, we take a dollar away from prevention and treatment, and that's ultimately what we have to decide," said Warren.

Lawmakers discussed a number of options, including drug court, which only costs $1,400 a year, much less than the $44,000 prison cost.

"To me the best option would be increase prevention, increase education so more people don't develop substance abuse disorder either by talking about the dangers of opioids, the dangers of substance abuse, or the dangers of trauma," said Sahrbeck. "Trauma is a big key in why people end up using drugs and abusing drugs."

The committee will meet two more times before session starts at the turn of the year.