Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Congressman Jared Golden want the IRS to reopen Bangor's Taxpayer Assistance Center.

The IRS decided to shutter that facility which provides free help.

The IRS says the closure is temporary, but the lawmakers say that's what was said about a center in Presque Isle that closed last year and remains closed.

Collins, King and Golden also wants the IRS to explain how it plans to work with rural residents moving forward.