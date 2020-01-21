Lawmakers briefed on permitting policies for growing land-based aquaculture industry

The Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee heard more today about the recent expansion of the land based aquaculture industry in Maine.

Officials with the Maine Department of Marine Resources and The Department of Environmental Protection briefed the committee members on permitting policies for land-based aquaculture.

Three of the newest aquaculture locations include Bucksport, Jonesport and Belfast.

Sebastian Belle, Executive Director of the Maine Aquaculture Association, was there to watch the proceedings.

"Maine has probably the strictest regulations in the country, if not in some cases the world. With respect to aquaculture and so the Marine Resources Committee are doing their homework and asking what those regulations are and trying to understand more about who those regulations impact those businesses."

​According to the Maine Aquaculture Association, the state has 190 ocean based aquaculture facilities, and 7 land based.