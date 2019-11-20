Lawmakers discuss second week of public impeachment hearings

As the second week of the public impeachment inquiry takes place, lawmakers from across the country are voicing their opinions on the process.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., questions Ambassador Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. Ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Nine witnesses will testify before the House Intelligence Committee during the second week. Tuesday's hearings include Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine specialist on the National Security Council and Jennifer Williams, a foreign service aide for Vice President Pence in the morning. The second hearings will feature Kurt Volker, special envoy to Ukraine and Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council aide.

Wednesday's hearings will include testimony from Gordon Sondland, the EU Ambassador, Laura Cooper from the Defense Department and David Hale of the State Department.

The last day, Thursday, has Fiona Hill, the former Russia specialist on the National Security Council and David Holmes of the State Department.

The inquiry is expected to focus heavily on the July 25th call that took place between President Trump and President Zelensky from Ukraine. Many of the witnesses have already testified in private depositions and will now relay their accounts publicly for the first time this week.

