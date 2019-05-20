Lawmaker presents bill to set minimum age of prosecution in Maine

Maine currently has no minimum age for kids to be prosecuted.

A lawmaker presented a bill Monday to change that.

Sponsored by Rep. Victoria Morales, D-South Portland, the bill would prohibit any child under 12 from facing prosecution.

It would also prohibit children under 14 from being incarcerated.

The bill would expand access to counsel for youth at Long Creek as well.

The goal is to have fewer kids in the juvenile justice system, and improve the outcomes of those who are in the system.

"Young people who are 13 or younger are irreversibly harmed and traumatized when they are placed in prison," said Morales. "And when we incarcerate our young people in Long Creek Developmental Center, it is an incarcerated prison type situation, and that harms them more than it helps them. They're more likely to come back into the system after they've been in that type of incarceration, and we need to move away from the kind of model."

The bill will be worked on this week before it goes to the full legislature for a vote.