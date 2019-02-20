Lawmaker presents bill to make Election Day a holiday

The United States trails behind most developed countries in voter turnout, and a lawmaker is trying to do something about that in Maine.

Rep. Benjamin Collings, D-Portland, presented a bill Wednesday that would make Election Day a state holiday.

He hopes it would increase voter turnout, especially in off-presidential year elections when it's lower.

He also wants the day to honor and recognize the history of marginalized groups who had to fight for their right to vote.

"I think it's important that we use this as a way to celebrate our history, celebrate what we've overcome, the obstacles of people who couldn't vote, and just encourage people -- especially young people -- to take part in our democracy," said Collings.

"I think we need to think about all groups of people," said Maulian Dana, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador. "And when you're talking about groups like mine, that may be suffering from some historical trauma that may lead into different types of employment or educational situations, family situations, it is important for the government to support them and elevate their voices, and make sure that democracy is working and working for all people."

The bill will continue to be worked on next week.