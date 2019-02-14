Lawmaker presents bill to increase cursive education in schools

A bill presented in Augusta Thursday would increase cursive education across the state.

The bill would encourage schools to start teaching cursive no later than 3rd grade, continuing through 5th grade.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred, says there are a number of benefits that learning cursive has for kids.

These include improved motor skills, better mental sharpness, ease of learning for kids with dyslexia or ADD, and more.

"What they've found in the college students is they actually remember things better than if they're printing or if they were actually typing on a computer," said Sampson.

The Education Committee will continue working on the bill.