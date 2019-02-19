Lawmaker presents bill to require lead tests in school water

A public hearing was held today on a bill that wants to keep your kids safe from lead at school.

It requires that all schools test for lead in drinking and cooking water.

The tests would happen annually, with the option of extending that if schools gain a track record of safe drinking water.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, says protecting children in schools from lead is critical.

"It's a very serious toxin and we need to make absolutely sure that when our kids are at school, they're not consuming it," said Millett. "Because we're going to extraordinary lengths to make sure it's not in our homes, eight hours a day they are in our schools. We need to take equal measures."

The Health and Human Services Committee has more work to do on the bill.