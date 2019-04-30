Lawmaker makes pitch on behalf of Office Of Child Welfare Ombudsman

A state lawmaker wants Maine to send an additional 800-thousand dollars to the office of the child welfare ombudsman.

Senator Shenna Bellows says her bill would help the office handle complaints or concerns about child protective services.

According to at a recent report 26 Maine children, who were in some form involved with child services, died during the past two years.

"That's 26 deaths. That clearly illustrates that we have a problem and we need to conduct more oversight, there needs to be a higher level of accountability," said Bellows.

There were no details as to where the additional funding might come from.

Bellows says the office should include upwards of five people, including an attorney - in order to make sure each claim and concern is addressed and investigated.

The Ombudsman is established as an independent program within in the Executive Branch, and contracted to a non-profit organization for operation to oversee the Office of Child and Family Services.

It currently only has one full-time employee.