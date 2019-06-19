Lawmaker from Lincoln yells at Maine speaker, removed from House floor

A Republican lawmaker's outburst on the Maine House floor has interrupted what's been largely a peaceful end to this legislative session.

Tensions grew high Wednesday as lawmakers debated asylum seekers' aid.

Rep. Sheldon Hanington expressed anger that lawmakers weren't doing more to help veterans, and said he was tired of lawmakers "wrapping themselves in the flag."

House Speaker Sara Gideon warned Hanington against impugning lawmakers, and requested he speak with her.

Hanington asked to speak in her office. When Gideon stayed put, Hanington strode up to Gideon and shouted at her before fellow Republican lawmakers intervened and walked him out of the chamber. Lawmakers took a break, and Gideon said "emotions are high."

A spokesperson for Gideon as well as one for House Republicans did not respond to a request for comment.