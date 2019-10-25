Law enforcement agencies take part in National Drug Take Back Day

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is got a jump start Friday in Bangor.

They were setup at the Airport Mall on Union Street for most of the day.

They say Prescription Drug Take Back is safest way to dispose of unwanted prescription medication for many reasons.

It's the safest way to dispose of it and it keeps it out of the wrong hands.

William Burch, Penobscot County Chief Deputy, "No questions asked. Just come by, say hi, drop off your medications. One thing new that we are taking back this year are the vape pens and e-cigarettes But one thing, importantly, is we will take we will not take them with batteries in them."

They've also teamed up with the company "Shredding on Site."

Folks can bring anything to have shred in minutes for free.

They will be back again Saturday same spot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.