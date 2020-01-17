Latest information on weekend snowstorm

Full forecast: (Updated: Friday January 17, 2020 @12:20PM)

The sunny, breezy and frigid conditions will continue this afternoon. The northwest wind could gust up to 30-35 MPH at times which will produce wind chills near or below zero all day long. Skies will be clear tonight with low temperatures dropping below zero for most locales. The northwest wind will diminish tonight as well.

Saturday will start with mostly sunny skies followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. It’ll be cold Saturday but the wind will be much lighter so overall it will feel a bit better. Saturday’s highs will reach the teens to around 20°. Low pressure approaching from the west later Saturday will bring more snow into the state spreading west to east during the late evening and early overnight hours. Computer models are hinting at low pressure redeveloping near the coast late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Depending on when and where that redevelopment occurs will determine if we see some rain mixing in along the coast otherwise this will be all snow event for most locales. At this moment, it looks like a widespread 4”-8” snowfall for much of the snow with lower amounts of 3”-6” expected along the coast. Lingering snow Sunday morning will taper to snow showers and possibly some patchy freezing drizzle as well. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 20s to low 30s. It looks to be a quiet and chilly stretch of weather as we head into early and middle part of next week.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and frigid. Highs between 5°-15°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Wind chills will be near or below 0° all day.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows around -13° north to about 0° along the coast. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Cold with highs in the teens to low 20s. Snow developing during the evening and early overnight hours.

Sunday: Snow likely especially early, snow/mix along the coast. Snow showers/freezing drizzle possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Variably cloudy with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday: Brightening skies. Cold with highs in the teens to near 20°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW

Updated: Friday January 17, 2020 @12:20PM