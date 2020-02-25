Latest Information on Thursday's Storm

Our next storm system will come into Maine on Wednesday night.

This storm will have a mix of precipitation falling as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain.

Inland areas will see snow and some mix while areas from Dover-Foxcroft northward see all snow.

Please keep in mind, the exact track of the storm will determine precipitation types so stay tuned to the forecast for any possible changes.

From the TV 5 Forecast Center: (Updated: Tuesday February 25, 2020 @7:41 AM)

Our quiet weather will continue for today and tomorrow albeit with a bit more cloudiness across the state. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state both days with the best chance of sunny breaks being across the northern half of the state. Temperatures will be in the 40s today and a bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Our next storm system will be developing to our south later Wednesday and Wednesday night. This is forecast to track near or along the Maine coastline during the day Thursday. Precipitation will develop west to east across the state very late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. With the track expected to be near or along the coast, we’ll likely see some warmer air moving into coastal areas which will result in precipitation falling as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain. Inland areas will see snow and some mix while areas from Dover-Foxcroft northward see all snow. Keep in mind, the exact track of the storm will determine precipitation types so stay tuned to the forecast for any possible changes. At this point, it looks like 1”-3” along the coast, 4”-8” expected for much of the rest of the state although it looks like we will see a band of 8”-12” accumulations around Millinocket to Greenville and points southwest toward Fryeburg. Precipitation will wind down Thursday evening into Thursday night as the storm pulls away from the region. It looks like we will a good deal of clouds lingering for the end of the week into the weekend. Colder, more seasonable air will move in on the backside of Thursday’s storm too with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s Friday and mainly 20s over the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 40°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 21°-31°. Light north wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Snow likely north, snow and mix inland, mix and rain along the coast. Highs in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a bit colder. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s to near 30°.