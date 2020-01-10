Latest information about weekend ice storm

Significant icing is looking more and more likely especially away from the coastline where as much as a quarter to a half inch of ice will accumulate. Power outages are likely and travel will be treacherous and unadvised.

Still looks like a very messy situation for later Saturday night thru much of Sunday. Expect snow, sleet & freezing rain over the north with sleet & freezing rain for most of the remainder of the state. May stay all rain along the immediate coast.

Snow & sleet is likely across northern locales Saturday night through much of Sunday. Highest accumulations up to a foot or more will be confined to far Northern Aroostook County with amounts quickly dropping off as you head south.

Full forecast:

From the TV 5 Forecast Center: (Updated: Friday January 10, 2020 @7:16AM)

High pressure moving offshore will cause our wind to shift to the southwest for today which will usher some warmer air into the region. We will also have a warm front moving through the region today which could give us a few rain and/or snow showers in spots throughout the day but it looks like much of the day will be dry for most locales. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s to near 40° for highs.

Warmer air will continue to move into the region as we head into the day Saturday. Saturday will feature cloudy skies and a chance for some rain showers especially across northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will climb into the 40s to low 50s for highs Saturday afternoon. The forecast becomes much more complicated Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front drops through the state and stalls just offshore, allowing colder air to filter back into the state late Saturday night through Sunday. As the colder air returns, we’ll see any rain changing to snow, sleet and possibly some freezing rain across northern locales with rain changing to sleet and freezing rain across much of the rest of the state. Snow and sleet will continue across northern areas through much of the day Sunday while the remainder of the state continues to see sleet and freezing rain. It looks like the heaviest precipitation will fall during the morning through mid-afternoon Sunday then taper off later in the day. Snowfall accumulations will be highest over the far north with as much as 12” or even a bit more across Northern Aroostook County with snowfall accumulations dropping quickly as you travel south to only about an inch or two by the time you get to Houlton to Millinocket and over the Greenville. For much of the state this looks like a sleet and freezing rain event with the greatest potential for significant icing being over interior Downeast locales, Southern Penobscot County, and points west into the western mountains. These areas could see up to a half inch of ice accumulation which will make for very treacherous travel conditions and will likely result in some power outages too. Stayed tuned to the forecast for updates as we continue to iron out the details.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers possible. Not as cold with highs between 31°-41°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with higher gusts to 20-25 inland and 35-40 MPH along the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 25°-35°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Scattered rain showers especially over northern areas. Highs between 41°-51°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH inland and 35 MPH along the coast.

Sunday: Snow, sleet and freezing rain north, sleet and freezing rain elsewhere with rain and some freezing rain along the immediate coast. Highs in the teens and 20s north, 20s and low 30s elsewhere.

Monday: Variably cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW