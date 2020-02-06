Latest information about first storm of February

There are two storm systems winding through Maine, which means snow from Thursday until possibly Saturday morning.

Road conditions will become difficult around the region, so plan ahead and use caution when traveling.

From the TV 5 Forecast Center: (Updated: Thursday February 6, 2020 @7:24AM)

We’ve enjoyed a quiet stretch of weather over the past several days and now Mother Nature is going to make things a bit more active across New England today and tomorrow. This is going to be a prolonged storm system that comes in two rounds. The first round arrives today and isn’t going to be a big deal but the second round will be more significant as it moves in tonight and continues through the evening hours Friday.

As the first area of low pressure approaches today, we’ll see periods of snow through much of the day before tapering to snow showers later this afternoon and this evening. The snow may end as some light mixed precipitation for areas closer to the coast later today as some warmer air moves into the region otherwise most of what we see today, even along the coastline, will be in the form of snow. Temperatures today will be in the 20s north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Light accumulations of 1”-3” along the coast and 2”-5” across the rest of the state are expected by evening. Plan on slippery travel during the day today. We’ll see a brief lull in the precipitation this evening before round two moves in especially after midnight. Low pressure will be over southeastern Pennsylvania Friday morning and will track northeastward, moving along the Maine coast during the afternoon and evening. This will bring us a steadier, heavier round of precipitation Friday especially over the northern half of the state. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will see precipitation in the form of snow with some sleet mixed in at times. South of Greenville and Millinocket, warmer air will be drawn northward ahead of the storm system resulting in an icy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain across the rest of the state, possibly even plain rain at times along the immediate coast. Ice accumulation of a light glaze to .25” will be possible in spots. Additional snow and sleet accumulations will be very minimal for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln but expect an additional 4”-8” by late Friday evening for areas to the north with even higher amounts of 9”-14”+ possible over Northern Somerset, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot and Northern Aroostook Counties. Areas across the far north have the potential to see over 20” of snow with the two systems combined by late Friday night.

The snow, icy mix and rain will move wind down Friday night followed by nice weather for the upcoming weekend as high pressure builds into the region. Colder air will move in behind our departing storm making for a cold day Saturday. We’ll see sunshine Saturday with temperatures in the mid-teens to mid-20s for highs. Sunday looks good too with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Today: Periods of snow. Some light mixed precipitation possible closer to the coast late in the day. Accumulations of 1”-3” along the coast and 2”-5” across of the state are expected by evening. Highs between 24°-34°. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Snow and sleet north, snow, sleet and freezing rain elsewhere. Lows between 21°-31°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Snow and sleet Greenville to Millinocket northward, sleet and freezing rain elsewhere with some rain possible along the immediate coast.

Highs between 27°-38°, warmest along the coast. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW