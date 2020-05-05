Latest data from Maine CDC shows 1,226 cases, 61 deaths

The Maine CDC is reporting 4 new deaths, two people from Cumberland County and two people from Kennebec County.

This brings the state's death total to 61.

1,226 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

That's an increase of 21 cases since Monday.

187 people have been hospitalized at some point, up one from Monday.

741 people have recovered from the virus, 21 more than Monday.

County-by-county numbers reveal an increase of one case in Aroostook County overnight.

There are two more cases in Androscoggin County and an increase of 13 positive cases in Cumberland County.

The Maine CDC briefing with Dr. Nirav Shah will be aired on TV5 and online at wabi.tv at 2PM.