Late Hawaii senator's widow christens warship bearing name

The christening of a warship bearing the name of the late Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii had a tropical flare at Maine's Bath Iron Works.

There were flowery leis around the necks of dignitaries and a giant one on the warship, which is under construction. Irene Hirano Inouye, who broke a bottle of Champagne on the ship's bow, said it was important to bring Hawaiian culture to Saturday's event.

Her late husband, the ship's namesake, was a Medal of Honor recipient who broke racial barriers and represented Hawaii in the U.S. Senate for a half-century until his death in 2012. He lost his right arm in combat in World War II with the mostly Japanese American 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

The destroyer's homeport will be Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, once it's commissioned.