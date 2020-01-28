Last minute purchase of Belfast brewery avoids public auction

The last minute purchase of a former brewery and restaurant in Belfast will keep the property from going to auction.

Daniel Waldron and Kathleen Dunckel, owners of Whitecap Builders in Belfast, say they bought the building and what used to be three tides bar next door.

The two have tried to purchase the land for months but weren't able to work out a deal until now.

The land was set to go up for auction tomorrow.

The two said they are interested in bringing the bar and brewery back to Belfast.

