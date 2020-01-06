Larry Lord's condition improves at Boston hospital

Larry Lord's condition has improved as he remains at a Boston hospital more than four months after the Farmington explosion.

Lord was upgraded from serious to fair condition, officials at Massachusetts General Hospital said Monday.

His condition had worsened shortly before Christmas before it was upgraded to fair condition.

Lord was critically injured after LEAP Inc.'s building in Farmington exploded in September.

Lord is credited with helping get co-workers to safety before the building blew up.

The explosion killed Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured six other firefighters who have since been released from the hospital.