Larry Lord recognized as "Red Cross Workplace Real Hero"

A happy and emotional ceremony in Lewiston this morning as several heroes were honored, including Larry Lord.

He was recognized for his heroic actions before last year's LEAP building explosion in Farmington.

Lord won the Workplace Real Hero Award at the annual Real Heroes Awards Breakfast put on by the Red Cross.

Lord helped get about a dozen employees out of the building before it exploded.

He is still recovering from serious injuries in Boston.

His wife and daughter accepted the award on his behalf.

"Larry's not with us today because he's working hard in rehab and continues his journey of healing and coming home to us. If we could say anything to him today, we would say, thank you, although that doesn't quite seem enough to convey our feelings about his actions that morning. And to Larry, I tell you you are loved, and you are sorely missed, and you are definitely our hero," said Megan Goodine from LEAP.

The Deputy Director of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Amanda Simoneau, was also honored with an award for helping to meet the needs of residents who were displaced after the explosion.