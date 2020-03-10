Larry Lord honored with award from Red Cross

LEAP maintenance manager Larry Lord won the Workplace Real Hero Award at the annual Real Heroes Awards Breakfast put on by the Red Cross.

He's credited with saving many of his co-workers before an explosion in Farmington last year.

"What we'd like to do in an event like this, really honor the people that have done some out of the ordinary just because they were in the right place at the right time and they chose to act," said Maria Devlin, CEO of the American Red Cross.

One of those people over the past year was Larry Lord, whose heroism helped save the lives of at least 12 people.

Some of his coworkers remembered his brave actions in a tribute video.

"My phone rang, and it was Larry. And Larry said, 'We smelled propane at the central office. I've evacuated everybody to the designated site. What do you want me to do?' And I said, 'I want you to keep everybody out of the building. I'm on way way,'" said Darryl Wood, Executive Director of LEAP, in the video.

"Any delay in Larry's actions could have been more tragic than it already was," said Megan Goodine, Residential Services Director of LEAP, in the video.

Lord was seriously injured and is still recovering at a rehab facility in Boston.

His wife and daughter accepted the award on his behalf.

"Larry's not with us today because he's working hard in rehab and continues his journey of healing and coming home to us," said Goodine while presenting the award to Lord's family. "If we could say anything to him today, we would say, thank you, although that doesn't quite seem enough to convey our feelings about his actions that morning. And to Larry, I tell you you are loved, and you are sorely missed, and you are definitely our hero."

The Deputy Director of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Amanda Simoneau, was also honored.

She received an award for helping to meet the needs of residents displaced after the explosion.