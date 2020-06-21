Largest union of Bath Iron Works employees votes to strike

For the first time in 20 years, the largest union of employees at Bath Iron Works has chosen to go on strike.

Local S6 announced the decision Sunday on its website and Facebook page, after a weekend of voting. The union, with represents roughly 65% of BIW workers, says the contract was rejected and that 84% of its members voted to authorize the strike.

The strike will begin just after midnight Monday morning.

General Dynamics, which owns Bath Iron Works, issued a statement on its website acknowledging the decision, adding: "We obviously are disappointed by this result, but are prepared should a strike occur. BIW will be making additional information available to its employees in the near-term so they can plan accordingly."

Local S6 offered information to employees interested in joining picket lines once the strike begins Monday.