Largest medical marijuana trade show in New England comes to Augusta this weekend

The largest medical marijuana trade show in New England is back again this weekend at the Civic Center in Augusta.

It's the 8th annual "Home Grown Maine" event put on by Medical Marijuana Caregivers of Maine.

There will be panels on the science behind medical marijuana, how to get into the industry, and over 100 vendors.

It also features doctors available to ask any questions you have about medical marijuana.

"It's an industry trade show that we started eight years ago to bring the cannabis community together, help them find information, and then also help them integrate this is into the regular community, and to reduce the stigma surrounding medical cannabis," said Catherine Lewis, Board Chair of Medical Marijuana Caregivers of Maine.

"There are so many conditions that can be treated effectively with cannabis and some of those include epilepsy, the side effects of cancer treatment, the side effects of chemo, kids with autism," said Susan Meehan, co-founder of Maine Children for Cannabis Therapy.

They say it's a family-friendly event with an area for kids to play.

Doors open at 9:00 tomorrow morning and at 10:00am on Sunday.