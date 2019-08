A large police presence was reported outside a home in Litchfield after a woman texted 911.

State police said they received the 911 text at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to the home on Dead River Road and have been there since.

Officials said they are trying to determine the situation but said there is no danger to the public.

Dead River Road is closed near the home.

This story will be updated when new information is released.