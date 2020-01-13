Large plane on route from Dubai diverts to Bangor for medical emergency

The world's largest passenger plane made an unexpected landing at Bangor International Airport Monday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m. the Airbus A380 from Dubai made the stop because of a medical emergency.

The nature of the emergency is unknown.

The plane was so large, Bangor firefighters had to use their aerial truck to reach a patient on the second level.

Airport Director, Tony Caruso says, "We get diversions very routinely here. Obviously, you hate to see a medical emergency but all first responders were here, government agencies. Everybody really understands and knows their role really well and the airport, we just play a supporting role at this point."

The A380 can carry more than 500 passengers, in luxury accommodations that include showers and a bar.

The plane re-fueled and de-iced while on the ground, then continued to its destination of JFK in New York.