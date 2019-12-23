Large house fire shuts down major road in Old Town

Officials responded to a blaze at a home in Old Town on West Old Town Road this evening.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 and destroyed the interior of the home.

The road was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

Officials in Old Town thanked the surrounding departments for keeping the fire under control.

"Our neighbors from Elton, Milford, Bradley, Bangor, Orono, Glenburn. A quick response by all of our neighboring communities to help us out with this," said Scott Wilcox, Old Town's Public Safety Director.

Fire Marshal's have taken over the investigation.

The cause and point of origin are still unknown.