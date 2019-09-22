Large fire destroys parts of downtown Old Town

Crews battled a large structure fire in Old Town late Saturday night...

The call came in just before 10 p.m. that 274 Main Street had flames and smoke coming from the building.

When crews arrived the building was engulfed.

According to Penobscot County Dispatch more than half of the county was involved.

The building was next to Yama's Bar and Grill.

We are told the blaze did spread and affect buildings next to it.

We are told Main Street will be shut down at that location for several hours.

We spoke with one Old Town resident who is thankful for the first responders.

"What I know or what has been the most obvious to me is the overwhelming response to the entire area and what could be a very tragic situation. We got older buildings we've got unoccupied buildings we've got areas that are looking to rebuild in a lot of ways and just ot see the rabid response has been incriecule to us."

No word yet on a cause.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

