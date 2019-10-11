Large fire at building supply business in Winslow

Crews from multiple towns battled a fire Friday afternoon in Winslow at McCormack Building Supply on Lithgow Street.

Black smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

At least two buildings burned to the ground.

Everyone in the buildings escaped safely.

Fire officials say it was a heroic effort by the departments and that it could have been a lot worse.

"It was huge. It was a lumber yard. With dry pine, it didn't take long to go up and once it gets across the ceiling it ruined the whole thing. This was a huge stop for the lumber load that was in it at the time."

The owner tells TV5 they plan on re-building.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office were on scene to try and determine what caused the fire.

The DEP was also there to try to limit the environmental exposures.