Large financial grants awarded to assist in historical revitalization efforts

Five historic buildings in the state are receiving $230,000 towards revitalization efforts.

The Northeast Heritage Economy Program Grants are part of a four-state economic development investment.

The money will be given to restore the Thorndike Village General Store, support the creation of a second screen at the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft and cover renovations at the Maine Highlands Senior Center in Dover-Foxcroft.

It will also help with repairs on the Musee Culturel du Mont-Carmel in Lille and improvements to the former First Universalist Church in Belfast.

The organization plans to post progress reports on their website mainepreservation.org throughout the project completions.