Large Maine company to move to Scarborough

One of Maine's largest companies is planning to build a massive new operations center at the downs in Scarborough.

Wex officials say the facility will be 200-square feet for over 1200 employees..

It will be located at the Scarborough race track.

The company is asking for a tax break from the town, so it's not quite a done deal yet.

Paul Johnson, Scarborough Town Council chair: "We have a month long public process it's very important that we complete before the towns work is done in this deal."

The project will consolidate six of the company's spaces currently in South Portland.

If all goes as planned, employees should be moving in by 2022.

