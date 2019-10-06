Landmark building in Bangor marks 150 years of dedication to children

A landmark building in Bangor dedicated to the lives of children is marking 150 years in the community October 6th. And everyone's invited to mark the big birthday later this month.

Bangor Children’s Home/Hilltop School will hold a celebration October 19th. This event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hilltop Alumni or those who lived in the Bangor Children's Home orphanage are invited to come back. There will be a special book for them to write down memories of their time there. Guests can also tour the school and see some of the rooms preserved from the days when it was an orphanage.

A variety of events will take place throughout the day, including face painting, children's games, historical displays and light refreshments.

Mad Science will be presenting their show Spook-Tacular Science at 10 a.m.

The Bangor Fire Department have one of their trucks from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

The Darlings Ice Cream Truck will be parked at the school from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Zach Field will be presenting his magic show Field of Gravity at 12 p.m.

A raffle will help raise money for school programs. The school will also be selling copies of the book Inmates and the Asylum: Bangor Children's Home by Trudy Scee at a special celebration rate of $10 per book.

For more information, call Hilltop School at 945-3705 or check out the Event page on the school's Facebook page, Hilltop School.