Land Conservation Task Force announces recommendations for state

Maine's Land Conservation Task Force today revealed their recommendations for this year.

Today they were joined by Governor Mills.

The Task Force is focusing on conservations challenges the state faces.

Their recommendations include conserving Maine's State Parks, support to private landowners, and increasing opportunities for Mainers to connect with the outdoors.

A bond proposing investing in the land for Maine's future program in State Parks is also being put forward before lawmakers.

"This is not just about a bond issue or just about one bill. It's about how Maine can move forward and how land conservation can be an important part of that future."

The land for Maine's Future Program has been supported by Maine voters on six different occasions.