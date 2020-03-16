Lamoine teachers make special delivery to their students

Students at Lamoine Consolidated School were not in the classroom Monday, but the teachers were there. Faculty knew by Friday afternoon they’d be spending the entire weekend at the school, gathering belongings the students left behind.

“We’ve all been helping,” said Art Teacher Hannah Bailey. “Saturday was mostly packing, cleaning, getting supplies ready in bags, and lockers cleaned out.

And putting together a work-from-home package until the students return. Still, they weren’t sure if their students would be in on Monday to collect.

“We decided if we couldn’t have closure by meeting with them on Monday and maybe putting their mind to ease, that maybe we could deliver in a way that would help them feel better about what was happening,” Dawn McPhail, the school’s principal said. “And just maybe bring a little bit of laughter back to a pretty stressful situation.”

Hence the costumes, most of which are from the school play that’s postponed, but in no way canceled.

Usually, it’s the students getting on the bus to see the teachers. But these are unusual times. So today, it’s the teachers getting on the bus to go see the students.

“I just want to see their expressions and see how they’re feeling,” McPhail said. “And just say ‘we love you’ and ‘we’ll you see you back soon.’”

Monday was still a school day, just not your average school day.

“I didn’t know until my dad told me that there was a surprise on the bus, said Ethan Engelhard, and 8-year-old student at L.C.S.

Katrina Kane, Superintendent of schools for Hancock and Lamoine said, “This is definitely different, but I’m just really appreciative to have such a great staff, and a wonderful community that’s been very supportive of the decisions that we’ve made, and I know that everybody’s looking out for each other.“