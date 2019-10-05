Lamoine resident throws a "Goodbye Bash" with friends and family

A Lamoine man decided to throw a “Goodbye Bash” for friends and family.

The most important rule of the day… no tears, only smiles.

Don Clark beat cancer twice, but when it came back he didn’t let it stop him from having a big backyard bash with people who’ve supported him for over 3 years.

A few friends held a surprise raffle benefitting Don, along with plenty of food, music, and games for all the guests who came to have a great time with him.

“I want everybody to have a smile on their face, no tears. Enjoy themselves, eat plenty, dance a little if they want, and just be happy.”

Don achieved what he set out for today, and that was for people to gather to hang out and have a good time.

