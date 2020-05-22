Lamoine resident celebrates 100th birthday

A celebration was held Friday for a woman who Lamoine's Town Administrator believes is the town's only centenarian.

Friday, May 22nd marked June Davis' 100th birthday.

June’s friends, family, and community members weren't going to let this pandemic stop them from giving her all kinds of birthday wishes.

A drive-by parade came down Walker Road.

It was complete with signs, sirens, and a lot of people waving.

We asked June how it feels to be 100 years young.

June Davis said, "No different. I don't feel any other than when I was 80 or 90. I'm blessed with very good health."

"I don't know anyone else who has lived to be 100. I took her picture years ago when we presented her the Boston post cane and she still has it obviously, as the oldest resident," Stu Marckoon, explained.

We spoke to one family on Friday who said they didn’t even know June. They just wanted to help everyone make her birthday special.