Lamoine motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Trenton

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt when he was involved in a crash in Trenton at the head of Mt. Desert Island on Tuesday.

Police say that 61 year old Bruce Gott of Lamoine was at the intersection of routes 102 and 3. When he crossed the centerline and struck an SUV head on.

They say the driver of that vehicle is from New York and was not injured.

Gott was taken to MDI Hospital and later transferred by Lifeflight to Bangor where he is in critical condition.

Police say Gott was not wearing a helmet.

