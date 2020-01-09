Lamoine man who lived a life of giving back dies after a battle with cancer

A Lamoine man whose life focused on making a difference for others has lost his battle with cancer.

Don Clark was open about his cancer diagnosis, even holding a big party in October as his own personal way to say goodbye.

For years, Clark was the organizer of a Thanksgiving meal held at the Elks Lodge in Ellsworth where hundreds would gather for the holiday.

Clark and his wife also helped gather Christmas gifts for area children and supported countless other charitable events.

In 2017, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce named Clark Citizen of the Year.

Don Clark was 62

