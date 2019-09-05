Lakeview Plantation woman finds success with clean skincare line

It's down here in her basement that Heather Lux says she has created something big.

"I spent much of my career working for corporate America and I moved every two years and my company transferred me to Maine."

What happened next sent her down an unexpected journey, one that had her taking a leap of faith and leaving her career to create something for herself and other women.

"The luxury skin care brands that were out on market had ingridients that I didn't trust any longer. And, so I tried natural products and quickly realized that there was a big difference between natural and luxury products. And, so, what's a girl to do? I created my own."

It's here at her and her husband, Michael's home on Schoodic Lake that she discovered the key ingridient for her clean skin care line: chaga. Pulled right from the birch trees in their backyard chaga became the perfect 'Maine' ingidient. That's when True North Beauty was born.

"And, so, we started selling our products and the results have been amazing. We have women reach out on a regular basis."

This summer, Heather was also a finalist on the Big Find, a nationwide product search by QVC and HSN. Heather won a Big Ticket which means big things.

"We leave next week to go meet with the buyers of QVC and HSN and see if we're able to get our products on their channel and more importantly really achieve this dream of reaching women on a national scale."

"She's formulated all of these products on her own, just through her own research, so what she has come up with in a very short time is nothing short of amazing," says her husband, Michael.

Heather's mission to help women with her products doesn't end there. She's hoping to eventually sell her business to get her to her next goal: The Journey House.

"The Journey House is a place for women to go to be able to figure out that next step in their life."