Lakes Region High School gets blast from past with time capsule

Students and alumni of Lakes Region High School took a journey back in time.

They opened a time capsule that was left behind by the class of 1995.

The current LRHS Interact Club hosted the event.

They invited students, the community and alumni from the class of 95.

Everything from hand-written letters, hats, cassette tapes, and photos filled the capsule, and the Interact Club President said she was amazed at how much hadn't changed.

Alyvia Wilson, Interact Club President, said, "A lot of things are still the same from 25 years ago like the varsity letters, the hall passes, the parking passes, and school lunches even are still the same so I think that was really fascinating."

Current students plan to do their own capsule. That won’t open until 2044.