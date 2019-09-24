Lagrange fire chief sits down with selectmen, rejoins department

The Lagrange fire chief who stepped down last week along with 13 firefighters have all agreed to come back to the department.

This decision came after a discussion at the town's selectmen's meeting.

Fire Chief Bill Franks says he stepped down over certain frustrations.

During the meeting, he says he was getting letters from the selectmen and it was starting to become stressful.

Selectman Joe Poirier says the chief's departure caught him off guard.

He says the town filled 9 spots in place of some of those who stepped down last week. It's unclear what will happen to the nine new firefighters after they brought back the 13 firefighters who stepped down.

They both addressed some of the changes they think need to be made and hope to move forward in a positive direction.

"We got trucks that need to be up to par," explained, Franks. He added, "Ya know as far as the changes would be stop being harassed so much by the selectman."

Poirier said, "I think we could have probably sat down and worked it out. But unfortunately, it didn't happen that way. Thankfully, we are able to pull together as a community and talk. That's the important thing."

Chief Franks tells us Poirier mentioned he would like to come on board with the department and see how everything operates.

The department and selectmen plan to meet next Tuesday to follow up on Tuesday's meeting.