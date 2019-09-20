Lagrange fire chief resigns, other members follow suit

The fire chief in Lagrange stepped down, and nearly all the other members followed suit.

They're the third department to disband in Penobscot County this year.

We spoke with two neighboring fire chiefs to see what this means for taxpayers in Lagrange and for the future of small fire departments in Maine.

"Once you become a firefighter, its part of your life,” said Bradford Fire Chief, Dusty Kelley. “To walk away from it, it must be something huge to get the entire department to walk away."

Nearly a dozen members of the Lagrange Fire Department stepped down Thursday evening.

We're told the Penobscot Regional Communications Center has been notified the department has dissolved, however they have not received official word from town officials.

We met with Bradford's Fire Chief, Dusty Kelley, and Howland's Fire Chief, Josh McNally. They confirmed Lagrange is not part of a written agreement for mutual aid.

As of now, if there is an emergency in town, Bradford's department would be toned out, along with Alton and Lagrange.

However, that means there could be a considerable amount of travel time for his crew, and it means a longer wait time for residents.

"It's a concern to me, and I don't live there. When people call 911, they want someone now,” said Kelley. “They don't want to wait 20-30 minutes to get help."

We spoke with a former member of the Lagrange Fire Department by phone who said the department has been going downhill for years.

He says the former chief, along with the other members, have been dealing with push back from town officials.

However, town officials don't seem too concerned their department has disbanded.

Lagrange town officials say they will have at least 7 people to cover the fire department by Tuesday. However, area fire chiefs say that's not a realistic goal.

"I would love to say I had seven people by Tuesday because I can't get seven people in a year sometimes,” said Kelley.

Both Kelley and McNally agree if they do get enough members by that time, it will take time to get them up to speed.

"It's important to have good trained people,” said McNally. “Warm bodies doesn't count for much when you're responding to an emergency."

Both chiefs agree that without grants and other means of funding, it's hard to meet ends meet. This could be a sign of what's to come for smaller fire departments across the state.

Chief McNally of Howland currently has an agreement with Kelley and the rest of the Bradford Fire Department. He says they will respond to a call in Lagrange if need be.

"We'll try and be the good neighbor and help them out because any one of us could be in the same situation, and I just feel that we wouldn't want to have the taxpayer be the one who has to suffer for poor decision making,” said McNally.

There will be a Board of Selectmen's meeting on Tuesday in Lagrange where residents can share their concerns.

