Lagrange church to offer 'Car Hop' services

Many churches have had to adjust their services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some have switched to all online services.

A church in Lagrange is finding another way to get the message out.

This Sunday, Lagrange Full Gospel will begin offering a ‘Car Hop’ church service.

The service starts at 2 PM.

Pastor Tracey Holler says folks can just drive in and enjoy the service outdoors, adhering to proper distancing, of course.

She says they are a smaller church with older members and they’re trying to find a new way to connect with them.

“We’re reaching people that aren’t in our church,” a It’s just other people that are watching but why we’re doing this is trying to reach people within our church because they haven’t had services for two to three weeks.”

Lagrange Full Gospel also has a food cupboard.

They open their doors for that every Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11:00.

For more information visit the Lagrange Full Gospel Facebook page.