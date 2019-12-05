Lafayette Cancer Center celebrates lights of life

The Layfayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer is ready for the holidays after it's 19th annual Lights of Life Tree Lighting ceremony.

The ceremony is designed to honor and remember loved ones affected by or lost to cancer.

Patients, community members, and caregivers gathered to watch the lights come on.

The event also raises money for cancer research.

"What tonight means is I call it the two r's. Recognizing and remembering. Recognizing all that have supported; friends, family, the patients and remembering those that have fought their fight against cancer," said Mark Edelman.

There's still time to purchase a light.

From now until December 31st you can visit northernlighthealth.org for purchase information.