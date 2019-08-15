Ladies Auxilary group collects tons of goods in drive for vets

Ladies of Central Maine Country Music Association decided they wanted to do something for the community, so they started a donation drive for veterans.

They were able to gather more than forty boxes of things to donate- everything from food to paper towels, toilet paper, socks, hand-knit blankets, toys, and even gift certificates.

The group formed just five months ago and is working with Cabin in the Woods, a program that offers permanent housing for homeless veterans and their families.

"Our main goal is for our veterans,” said Rosemary Hinkley, Chairman of CMCMA. “We need to serve our veterans. We can never pay back what they've done for us."

The ladies say their winter project to help veterans will be making Christmas wreaths. They've already started making the bows.

