Lack of testing facilities could slow Maine legal marijuana

A lack of testing facilities is threatening to slow the rollout of legalized recreational marijuana sales in Maine. Maine voters approved adult use marijuana in a 2016 vote, and state regulators say products could be available in stores in spring 2020. The state is requiring marijuana products to be tested for factors such as potency, foreign materials and dangerous molds. But only one lab was in the pipeline for state approval to serve as a testing facility as of Friday. The state is hopeful more applicants will come forward, but officials also acknowledge that the lack of applicants could slow down retail sales.