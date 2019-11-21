Lack of housing in Bangor affecting number of homeless

"I came upon a couple of individuals who were living under an underhung under a building in a sleeping bag. It's 30 degrees outside, it's wet, cold cement. It's not ideal."

"I am told the amount of people living on the streets of Bangor fluctuates from day to day but could be anywhere from 20 to 50 people."

Bangor Public Health and Community Services are doing all they can to get these people off the streets but there is one major issue: housing.

"We fill out the housing applications, we get the housing vouchers, and then we can't find apartments. There are just no available apartments, particularly in Bangor. We're just really hoping that we can get some landlords to step up say you know what there is really kind of a crisis in our city and I can help by reserving one of my units for someone that has been unsheltered for a long period of time."

Torelin Jager serves as the boots on the ground by visiting the homeless and doing all she can to help them.

"I think the public needs to understand that they could potentially become homeless. A paycheck is a paycheck and a lot of us live paycheck to paycheck so when a medical expense comes up that wasn't planned. When a car repair happens, when you get laid off from a job, or you become ill or your child becomes ill these are circumstances that people do not prepare for."

She says many of the unsheltered she is trying to help has the funds to pay for housing but no one will rent to them.

"We don't just house folks and go 'oh that's great you're housed' and walk away from the situation. We make sure that person is supported and that means whether it is myself or a case manager that they are working with or being referred to. It's checking on them at least once a week or multiple times a week if needed."

"Whether they are sheltered or unsheltered these are human beings, we all have a past and these people deserve the right to be housed."

Tori says while some do have mental illness and substance abuse issues it breaks her heart to see them suffering out in the cold with little no human interaction.

"I have had individuals who are unsheltered say 'I've gone days without talking to another human being who is not in the same situation as me because people just don't acknowledge me.' That is sad. These are humans. We need to have compassion for each other and understanding."

Fogler says if you have an apartment on the bus line and are willing to rent she would love to hear from you.

If you're a landlord and would like to help, call Bangor Public Health and Community Services at 992-4530.