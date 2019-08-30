Labor Department encourages older Mainers to fill the need in the state's workforce

Employers throughout the state are constantly on the lookout for qualified workers. The Department of Labor is encouraging older Mainers to consider meeting that need.

Retirees who are thinking about returning to work part-time are invited to meet with Maine Department of Labor staff on Tuesday, September 10 at 2 p.m. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the Bartlett Woods Retirement Community, 20 Bartlett Drive (just off outer Talbot Avenue) in Rockland.

With Maine's low unemployment, employers are looking vigorously for workers and many area retirees have valuable skills attractive to businesses seeking to fill out their staffing. This is especially true in the mid-coast, where there is a need for seasonal workers in a number of occupations important to the local economy including - but not limited to - jobs in retail, food-service and lodging.

Department staff will present ways that retirees can engage in part-time work with local businesses. Information will include ways to find possible employment and how to schedule such work, sometimes by working two or three days a week. Additional workers are especially needed at the end of the summer and across the winter holiday period.

To register for this informational meeting, contact Lori Schafer, Admissions Director, at 207-594-1159 or lschafer@bartlettwoods.com by September 9. Space is limited.

You can also find more information about the session on the Facebook Page Bartlett Woods Retirement Community.

