Lab applies for certification to test recreational cannabis

A Maine lab has become the first to apply for state certification to test recreational cannabis. The Portland Press Herald reports that Nelson Analytics applied to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention for a testing facility certification. The state is taking steps to ensure it has enough licensed testing labs to test all products prepared in state. The adult-use market does not open until March 2020, however testing facilities can be granted provisional licenses. Officials say that the licensing and regulation of testing labs is essential to guarantee public safety. Maine officials say they will delay testing for pesticides, heavy metals and residual solvents until the market is running - likely after a year.