Organizations to team up in LaGrange Saturday to increase home fire safety

The LaGrange Fire Department is going door to door Saturday to keep people in the community safe.

Smoke alarms are key to protecting you and your home from fires. (MGN)

The American Red Cross says house fires kill seven people in the United States every day.

Three out of five of those deaths take place in homes where smoke detectors weren't installed or weren't working.

This Saturday, the LaGrange Fire Department and the Red Cross will install free smoke alarms for anyone in town who needs one.

You do need to make an appointment.

Lagrange residents can call the Red Cross at 874-1192.

You can also register online at https://www.redcross.org/local/maine/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html