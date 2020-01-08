LUPC gives approval to CMP's proposed transmission line

Central Maine Power Company is one step closer to getting its proposed transmission line corridor approved.

The state agency that handles zoning in unregulated territories found that the New England Clean Energy Connect project met zoning and land use standards.

"Building power lines does not destroy the economy or destroy the environment” said Tim Burgess of Lewiston.

"We need to stop going across public land” said Ed Buzzell of the group, “Say NO to NECEC." “This project right over mountains. It's a terrible project."

Those for and against Central Maine Power's hydropower project were in attendance at another meeting led by the Land Use Planning Commission.

The LUPC met in Orono to discuss the controversial corridor project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower through Maine to the New England power grid.

The state agency voted five to two to grant a land-use certification for the proposed one billion dollar line.

"Very clearly the Land Use Planning Commission spent a two year process thoroughly reviewing a very detailed record to come to a conclusion, and agreeing on moving forward with a permit. We're extremely excited about the step that that is for the project,” explained Thorn Dickinson, VP, AVANGRID

Maine's leading environmental advocacy group, the Natural Resources Council of Maine, says the decision ignores harm that the proposed transmission line would have on recreational activities and the environment.

"We're talking impacts to brook trout and scenic impacts on the Appalachian Trail,” said Sue Ely, Clean Energy Attorney for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. “There's a lot of folks up here, and their livelihood depends on this region. This is going to be a very large and very visible scar all across the region. It will also have huge habitat impacts."

The Natural Resources Council of Maine says CMP's corridor proposal is deeply unpopular throughout the state.

Those opposed are trying to force a statewide vote to block the corridor.

But, those behind the project say it's their responsibility to inform Mainers about how vital this project would be for the future.

"The people in Maine should be very comfortable that these legislations, different rules and guidelines are in place in order to protect Mainers from projects that wouldn't be good, and this is an important and vital project for the future of the state,” said Dickinson.

LUPC certification will now be forwarded to the Maine Department Environmental Protection. Regulators will determine whether or not to approve a permit for the transmission line.

Permits are also requited from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Department of Energy.

We’re told local municipalities have not yet begun their reviews of the project.

